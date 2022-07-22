VISIT Milwaukee, Bobby Portis team up

article

VISIT Milwaukee announced on Friday, July 22 a new partnership with Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis – to promote the destination and drive increased visitation.

A news release says the centerpiece of this partnership is a video that showcases Portis' love for Milwaukee as he acts as a "hype man" at attractions around the city, helping champion our city of champions.

VISIT Milwaukee says the video will be supported by a marketing campaign targeting visitors in markets within a six-hour drive of Milwaukee. In May, according to data from Tourism Economics, 36% of Milwaukee’s visitors came from outstate Wisconsin, while 21.7% came from Illinois, and a combined 24.1% came from Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and Ohio.

This partnership also aligns with the mission of Sports Milwaukee, a separate division of the company that markets Milwaukee as the ideal destination for sports events, thereby driving more economic impact to the region.