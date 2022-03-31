Expand / Collapse search

Bob Donovan's Neighborhood Revitalization Plan revealed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:40PM
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, reveals his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan -- which he says is designed to strengthen "challenged neighborhoods outside of Milwaukee's important but not singularly important downtown."

MILWAUKEE - Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, revealed on Thursday, March 31 his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan at the city's Midtown Center near 60th and Capitol. 

Donovan says his plan is designed to strengthen "challenged neighborhoods outside of Milwaukee's important but not singularly important downtown."

This is a developing story.

