Bob Donovan's Neighborhood Revitalization Plan revealed

Bob Donovan reveals his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan
Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, reveals his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan -- which he says is designed to strengthen "challenged neighborhoods outside of Milwaukee's important but not singularly important downtown."
MILWAUKEE - Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, revealed on Thursday, March 31 his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan at the city's Midtown Center near 60th and Capitol.
Donovan says his plan is designed to strengthen "challenged neighborhoods outside of Milwaukee's important but not singularly important downtown."
This is a developing story.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A 26-year-old pregnant Milwaukee woman was shot and her unborn child died near 66th and Marion on the city's northwest side early Thursday, March 31.
A Milwaukee therapist charged with sexually exploiting three clients was arrested for rape four times before obtaining his first counseling license.
Wisconsin is no stranger to March snowfall but in the last 5 years we've been nowhere near average.
Old license plate haunts woman; got citations, tollway violations
Contact 6 looks into how to avoid being haunted by old license plates. It’s a step that could save you money and frustration.