Blake family continues fight for change after DA’s decision

The family of Jacob Blake said they will continue to take to the streets to fight for change, holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 5 -- calling for peace.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday announced that no charges will be filed in the police shooting of Blake.

"This is a slap in the face by Wisconsin's government and the DA," said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle.

Justin Blake has taken to the streets for months, calling for charges to be filed against Rusten Sheskey -- the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times on Aug. 23, 2020. Blake is now partially paralyzed as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

"It's a gut-wrenching experience," Justin Blake said.

Advertisement

Justin Blake stood before media members moments after learning that charges would not be filed. Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr was alongside, describing how Jacob Blake himself took the news.

"It’s extremely disappointing to sit paralyzed, never walk again, and to hear that the officer is not even going to get the opportunity to go before a jury of his peers," said LaMarr. "That is just a grave injustice."

Jacob Blake

When asked to specifically respond to parts of the district attorney's statement, LaMarr said the video speaks for itself.

"We believe that the 20-second video is very clear. We don’t need a two-hour explanation for what our eyes can see," LaMarr said.

Family of Jacob Blake leads a Kenosha march on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Shortly after Tuesday's news conference, a group formed to continue calls for justice. In a video statement posted on YouTube, Kenosha Mayor John Antamarian asked that any protests remain peaceful.

"I want to make this clear: We respect your right to peaceful protest, and we will protect peaceful demonstrations, but we will not -- we can not -- tolerate the violence we saw in our community earlier this year," said Antamarian.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Blake family attorney said they are now looking into civil action.

A federal civil rights investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.