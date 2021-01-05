Officials react to decision to not charge officer in Blake shooting

State and local officials offered their thoughts on Tuesday, Jan. 5 regarding the decision to not charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in connection with the shooting of Jacob Blake. Their statements are listed below:

Chris Ott, Executive Director of the ACLU of Wisconsin

"We are disappointed that, instead of holding police accountable for another example of their repeated use of excessive force against people of color, District Attorney Graveley declined to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake. This continues the cycle of enabling police violence and evading accountability when they seriously injure and harm a Black person. Based on the video footage of the incident, it remains hard to see any reason to shoot Mr. Blake in the back repeatedly. But, as we’ve seen so many times before, the police in this case were held to a different standard of responsibility than the rest of us. Kenosha has given another terrible example in a national pattern of police using excessive force against people of color during routine encounters, escalating situations instead of defusing them and then being given a pass. This officer will continue with his career with the mistaken belief that he has done no wrong, while Jacob Blake will remain paralyzed and left to deal with the consequences of this officer’s actions. Today, justice was not served."

Congressman Bryan Steil (R)

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Kenosha County District Attorney have made their determination after a lengthy process. This has been a difficult period for Kenosha, but, when the riots ended, constructive dialogue began and must continue. We also need to continue supporting what is working and fixing what is wrong. I support everyone's First Amendment rights to lawfully express their views on the decision, whether you agree with it or not. However, any form of criminal activity in Kenosha must not be tolerated."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler

"The safety of every Wisconsinite, regardless of race, must be at the center of our laws, and violation of that safety must lead to accountability. This is not justice. Not for Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back and paralyzed by Kenosha police. Not for his children, who will be forever traumatized by the violence they witnessed that day. And not for the Black community in Wisconsin, which has seen their lives systemically devalued at the hands of police for years without accountability. Today’s decision is yet another gut punch to those who have been organizing and protesting in defense of Black lives.

Advertisement

"Our justice system falls excruciatingly short of its promise of equal protection under the law for all Americans, and our laws fall miles short of adding up to a system of justice. Wisconsin, with some of the worst racial disparities in the nation, has incurred a particular debt to the Black community that continues to grow. If our laws do not prevent or address injustice, it is time to change them. We must fight for a just, equitable, and anti-racist Wisconsin. Black lives matter."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Jim Palmer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association

"This case effectively highlights the danger that exists when people render judgment without the benefit of the facts." (via Twitter)

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) & Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R-Salem Lakes)

"Charging decisions are never easy and cannot be snap judgments. They must follow the process, and complete a review of all of the evidence about an entire situation, not a seven second video. In this case, we appreciate that the evidence was thoroughly reviewed by two outside entities without conflicts, and that the entirety of the evidence was considered before making this important decision.

"Having not reviewed the entirety of the evidence, we are unable to pass judgment on whether or not the charging decision was the right one. We hope that others will do the same.

"People have a right to peacefully protest the decision; we hope that’s what occurs. Kenosha cannot have a repeat of the August riots.

"We have been in contact with area officials and the Governor’s office, and are hopeful that the resources are in place in overwhelming numbers to ensure the community and businesses are protected while allowing for individuals to practice their free speech rights."

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison)

"The anger and demand for reformative change demonstrated at the protests throughout 2020 was borne out of the continual inability to bring justice for black lives. No one should have to worry that calling a police officer will bring them harm, let alone cost them their life. We cannot continue the inaction - folks must be held accountable. What happened in Kenosha is a tragedy and an example of a broken system that desperately needs comprehensive reform.

"Our nation was founded on the principles of freedom and justice for all, however, our justice system lets down our communities of color and promotes violence against black and brown people. Wisconsin is the worst state for racial disparities and this is the result of the inability of our GOP lead legislature to address those disparities. Black Wisconsinites continually have barriers to accessing our criminal justice system, electoral process, education system, and many other aspects of our society.

"We have to do better."