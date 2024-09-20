The Brief The Big Bend DPW superintendent is accused of punching a man in the face during an argument about a parking space. Prosecutors said the victim was eating lunch in his truck when Eric Pederson approached. Pederson was suspended, and it is not the first time he has faced disciplinary action.



The Big Bend Department of Public Works superintendent is accused of punching a man in the face during a Wednesday argument about a parking space.

Prosecutors charged 62-year-old Eric Pederson with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct following his arrest. Police said he was then placed on administrative leave.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states Pederson called police around 2:30 p.m. that day and asked them to come to the DPW garage, near Village Park. The Big Bend police chief was nearby and arrived to find Pederson and a man who was in a truck that was parked in a disabled parking space across from the DPW garage.

Prosecutors said Pederson and the man were yelling at each other and appeared to be struggling over the truck's driver's side door. When the chief got out of his squad, the man had gotten out of the truck. The chief then saw Pederson punch the victim three times. The chief stepped between the two men and called additional units, and the two men continued to yell at each other.

Big Bend Department of Public Works (DPW)

A responding officer spoke to the victim, who was bleeding. According to the complaint, the victim had driven to Village Park to eat lunch and backed his truck into the disabled parking space near the DPW garage. He said some DPW workers were doing some maintenance work, and he started to eat.

The victim said Pederson "almost immediately" walked out and took a photo of his truck's front license plate with a cellphone, the complaint states. Pederson then confronted the victim about whether he had a disabled parking placard. The victim then showed Pederson the placard that was on his dashboard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Pederson tried to reach through the truck's open window to grab the placard, prosecutors said, and broke the truck's sun visor in the process. The argument between the two men then escalated. The victim said he tried to open his door in an effort to get Pederson away from the truck.

The victim said he did not threaten or make any hand gestures toward Pederson, the complaint states. He was ultimately punched three times in the face and shoulder areas.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the DPW garage showed the altercation unfold "exactly" how the victim described it. When the chief told Pederson he was under arrest, he said he was fearful after the victim got out of his truck and was defending himself.

Previous suspension

Pederson was placed on administrative leave after the altercation, police said. It's not the first time he's faced disciplinary action.

In 2019, Pederson served a 10-day suspension for violating the village's sexual harassment policy. A 125-page investigation alleged, among other things, that Pederson told coworkers to wear lingerie to a village Christmas party. Other coworkers said he suggested they do "bedroom gymnastics" and play adult movies at the library.