Big Bend police arrested the village's Department of Public Works superintendent on Wednesday after an "altercation" at a park.

Eric Pederson was arrested and booked into the Waukesha County Jail for battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and misconduct by a public official. He has not been formally charged.

Police did not elaborate on the altercation.

Pederson was placed on administrative leave, police said. It's not the first time he's faced disciplinary action.

In 2019, Pederson served a 10-day suspension for violating the village's sexual harassment policy. A 125-page investigation alleged, among other things, that Pederson told coworkers to wear lingerie to a village Christmas party. Other coworkers said he suggested they do "bedroom gymnastics" and play adult movies at the library.