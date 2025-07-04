The Brief President Trump signed the self-proclaimed "big beautiful bill" into law. All Wisconsin Republicans voted in favor of the bill, while all Wisconsin Democrats voted against it. The Wisconsin DHS warned 63,000 residents will be at high-risk of losing health coverage, including 19,000 in Milwaukee County alone.



President Donald Trump signed the self-proclaimed "big beautiful bill" into law on Friday, July 4. Here's what it means for you.

‘Big beautiful bill’

What they're saying:

The bill's 940 pages cover a lot. It touches on health care, the border, taxes and more. Officially titled the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," it renews expiring tax cuts from Trump's first term.

"What we were at risk of was seeing a significant tax increase averaging $1,500 for families in Wisconsin," said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin). "What we got is those reforms made permanent. What we’re going to see is investment and, in particular and importantly, good and better-paying jobs in our region."

"The Republican bill gives people at the top one-tenth of one percent, the richest of the rich, a tax cut of more than $250,000 every year. Yes, a quarter of a million dollars a year," said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

The bill also offers new tax breaks, like no taxes on tips. Seniors making less than $75,000 per year will see a tax break of up to $6,000. It will also cut from Medicaid and food stamps.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates federal Medicaid funding over a decade will shrink by $1 trillion. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned 63,000 Wisconsinites will be at high-risk of losing health coverage, including 19,000 in Milwaukee County alone.

"What the president is going to sign is a bill that’s going to kick millions of people off of health insurance," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "He’s going to sign a bill that’s going to make kids in our country hungry. He’s going to sign a bill that doesn’t allow for investments in neighborhoods like this all over the United States."

The bill requires those on Medicaid to work or volunteer. The Kaiser Family Foundation found 92% of adults on Medicaid are either working or may qualify for an exemption.

"What it really makes sure that individuals are looking for, volunteering, or are working," Steil said. "What we are trying to do is take able-bodied, childless adults of working age, and get them and help them get back into the workforce. These are common-sense work requirements that I think actually strengthen the program for who the program is originally designed for: children, pregnant women and permanently disabled adults. Those individuals see no changes."

The bill also invests in border security and bumps more than $20 million into what's called a "Golden Dome," a proposed missile and air defense system.

Local perspective:

All of Wisconsin's Republicans in Congress voted in favor of the bill, while all Wisconsin Democrats voted against it. Get ready to hear a lot about the law in the battleground state.