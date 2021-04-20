Biden says he’s praying for 'right verdict' in Derek Chauvin trial, believes case is 'overwhelming'

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict" in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. He added that he believes the case to be "overwhelming, in my view."

Prior to a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office, Biden told reporters that he was only weighing in on the trial of Chauvin in the death of George Floyd because the jury in the case had been sequestered.

He confirmed that he called Floyd's family on Monday and said he "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling."

"They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of members of Congress to discuss investments in the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office at the White House April 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told NBC's "Today" show that Biden "knows how it is to lose a family member... so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us and hoping that everything would come out to be OK."

The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but had previously stopped short of weighing in on the trial itself.

On Tuesday morning, the jury resumed deliberations after spending a few hours Monday discussing the case behind closed doors.

Floyd died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill. During the arrest, bystanders captured widely-seen video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for what prosecutors said was a total of 9-and-a-half minutes.

In closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor told jurors that Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges.

The verdict — and the aftermath — will be a test for Biden, who has pledged to help combat racism in policing, helping Black Americans who supported him in large numbers last year in the wake of protests that swept the nation after Floyd’s death and restarted a national conversation about race. But he also has long projected himself as an ally of police, who are struggling with criticism about long-used tactics and training methods and difficulties in recruitment.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House has had a "range of conversations" about preparations for the upcoming verdict and added, "Our objective is to ensure there is space for peaceful protest."

"Of course we’ll let the jury deliberate and we’ll wait for the verdict to come out before we say more about our engagements," Psaki said.

Psaki said administration officials have been in contact with leaders in Minnesota and in other cities and states that saw unrest after Floyd’s death last year.

Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota have been working with local officials to support law enforcement as they prepare for the possibility of unrest after the verdict, officials said.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

The Associated Press contributed to this report.