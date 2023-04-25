Bayshore parking garage collapse, insurance claims denied

Bayshore's insurance company is denying claims for February's parking structure collapse, saying the snow removal company was responsible. Car owners said they feel stuck again.

The collapse crushed two cars and stranded 56 others for a few days before it was safe to drive or hoist them out.

Two car owners said they aren't sure what to do next in a situation that wasn't their fault.

When part of the parking structure collapsed, Chris Bossert thought he dodged a headache.

"It's been a little bit frustrating," said Bossert.

Chris Bossert

His car was untouched on the top level, but without access to it for almost a week, Bossert rented a car.

"All they had left was SUVs," said Bossert. "They were $110 a day, but if I don't have a car, I don't get home. I live in West Bend."

The day his car came down, he filed a claim with Bayshore's insurance company, just hoping to recoup his rental costs.

For Brandy Stein, the damage was so much more.

Bayshore parking garage collapse

"We didn't want to have to have another car payment," said Stein. "We, quite honestly, don't even feel like we can afford that, but we don't have a choice, really."

Bossert and Stein both learned their claims were denied.

In a letter Monday, April 24, a third-party insurance adjuster said after an investigation, "it was determined that the collapse occurred due to snow being piled up on the upper level of the parking garage."

The letter points to the insurance company for Winter Services LLC, which handles snow removal at Bayshore.

SKYFOX of Bayshore parking garage collapse

In an email to FOX6 Tuesday, Western National Insurance Group declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

"It feels like I don't matter," said Stein. "It feels like what happened to me doesn't matter."

Both drivers said they have more questions than answers.

Bayshore parking garage collapse

"My big fear is that we have two insurance companies that are both going to point at each other, and I'm in the middle, kind of as the little guy, saying, 'What can I do here?'" said Bossert.

FOX6 News reached out to Bayshore and Winter Services LLC but did not hear back Tuesday.