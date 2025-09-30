Bay View High School teacher wins $100K national teaching prize

article

A Milwaukee Public Schools' teacher on Tuesday morning, Sept. 30 was surprised with a $100,000 prize recognizing excellence in skilled trades education.

What we know:

Michael Driscoll, who teaches industrial technology at Bay View High School, is one of five Grand Prize winners of the 2025 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

This year there were more than 1,000 applications for the prize. The application included three rounds of judging by an independent panel of experts from education, industry, nonprofits and philanthropy.

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million in prizes to 25 skilled trades teachers nationwide.