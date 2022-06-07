Baraboo zoo animals missing, police say habitat locks cut overnight

The Baraboo Police Department announced Tuesday, June 7 that four animals went missing after an unidentified suspect(s) broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo overnight and cut locks off of habitats.

Two great horned owls and two otters were lost. However, police said Tuesday afternoon that the otters had been found. The owls remain on the loose.

Police said the missing animals are not dangerous. However, if one is spotted, it is advised that nobody touch them.

The zoo will be closed until further notice.

If anyone sees the animals, they are asked to call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.