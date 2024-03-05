Bar security guard fatally shot; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a bar security guard on the city's north side. The accused, Trevante Young, is not in police custody – yet he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to Eve Lounge on W. Fond du Lac Avenue on Jan. 28 to investigate a homicide. When a detective arrived on the scene, he located a man on the sidewalk -- deceased with gunshot wounds. The detective also "located a total of 11 spent casings in the area around the victim's body," the complaint says. The victim was later identified as Andre Gregory.

At roughly the same time, another detective was dispatched to St. Joseph's Hospital to meet with two other shooting victims who indicated they had been shot outside Eve Lounge after two men began fighting.

Eve Lounge, Milwaukee

The complaint says investigators spoke with the owner of Eve Lounge. The owner stated that prior to the shooting "there had been an argument between two groups of men inside Eve Lounge. (The owner) stated that at that point he and his bar security guard (Andre Gregory), asked the men to leave. (The owner) stated that the men left the bar and went outside. (The owner) stated that he and (Gregory) followed them outside and that shortly thereafter the men who had been involved in the argument began throwing punches while on the sidewalk in front of Eve's Lounge. (The owner) stated that he then heard multiple gunshots," the complaint says.

Police recovered video footage from various business near the location of the shooting -- including Eve Lounge and the Diamond Inn. The footage shows that prior to the shooting, "a man in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, subsequently identified as Trevante Young, enters Eve Lounge," the complaint says. Later, Young is seen outside with others. The video shows two men begin to throw punches at one another. The complaint says moments later, "the video shows muzzle flashes from where the defendant is standing, and the group begins to scatter." The complaint goes on to say as Young is running away from the scene, "the video shows what appears to be a bullet strike a pile of snow next to the defendant, as if someone near (another vehicle) is returning fire at the defendant."

Again, online court records indicate while Young is charged in this case, he is not in police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.