Bar security guard fatally shot; Milwaukee family grieves, 'want answers'

He was just doing his job. That is what family members say after a security guard was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 28.

"Still trying to process everything. Trying to make sense of it all," said Wanda Gregory, mother of security guard killed.

Family and friends of Andre Gregory grieve his sudden death. The night club security guard died after a shooting near Fond du Lac and W. Baldwin early Sunday morning.

"We just want answers. We want to know why something like this has happened," Gregory said.

Family members say Andre was a security guard at Eve Lounge, connected to the Diamond Inn Motel. The bar owner said Gregory was trying to de-escalate a fight outside when gunfire started.

"He was just doing his job. He wasn’t hurting anyone. He wasn’t causing trouble," Gregory said.

On Monday afternoon, Andre Gregory's mother talked with FOX6 News outside the nightclub. As police try to track down her son's killer, we agreed not to show her face.

"I came here today to try to talk with the owner. Just trying to see if he can provide me with any type of information," Gregory said.

Milwaukee police say two 34-year-olds were also hurt in the shooting Sunday. They are both expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Andre Gregory's family remembers his life. They are leaning on their faith.

"We’re just trusting God. We’re putting our faith in Him to get us through this to provide us with the strength that we need," Gregory said.

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Andre Gregory.