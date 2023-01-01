Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis

article

Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis.

A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.

Caleb weighed in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. He has two brothers, Gabriel and Noah.

A girl named Luna was born to Mom Shantiera and Dad Gregory at 12:12 a.m. Sunday at Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Luna weighed in at 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measured 22.5 inches. She's her parents' first child.

A boy named Adrian was born at 4:17 a.m. at Aurora West Allis Medical Center to Mom Mariha and Dad Jordan of West Allis.

Adrian weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches. He has a sister, Alexandria.