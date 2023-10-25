Aurora hospital therapy dog retires, makes emotional farewell visit

An Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center therapy dog has brought warmth to patients and staff for more than a decade. Wednesday, she took a farewell tour.

"You would think Giannis was here or something, you know?" Nurse Jami Tutino said. "It’s almost an indescribable, contagious, fill-your-cup love."

Hannah the golden retriever brings cuddles and comfort. She and her owner, Jeff Jensen, have warmed hearts at Aurora St. Luke's and other medical centers with their visits.

"We just kind of found a niche here and got to know a lot of people," said Jensen. "The appreciation level was sky high."

Hannah is nearly 12 years old, and Jensen said her changing health means her career as a therapy dog is winding down.

Aurora therapy dog Hannah during retirement farewell tour

"Her anxiety has picked up over the years. The sounds and stuff get to her where they didn’t used to," he said.

The hospital organized a farewell visit Wednesday filled with photos and "Hannah Hugs."

"Hannah has been here for some of our tough days. She means as much to the staff as she does to all of the patients," said Nurse Sarah Feuerstahler. "She and Jeff have been wonderful and therapeutic for all of the staff."

While the visit meant a lot to staff and patients, the emotion of Hannah's farewell caught the man who knows her best by surprise.

Aurora therapy dog Hannah gives a "Hannah Hug" during retirement farewell tour

"Not only have I gotten to see her wonders, do her wonders," Jensen said. "I get to meet interesting people every day."

"She helps them slow down and take a moment to be present," said Tutino.

After years of providing kindness and cuddles, Hannah is ready for rest and comfort of her own.