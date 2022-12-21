Aundre Cross honored; US, Wisconsin flags to be lowered Thursday

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, Dec. 21 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22 in honor of Aundre Cross. Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, was killed on Friday, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Cross while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster. Officials say surveillance video shows a silver Audi SUV pulls up. A man gets out and walks off camera. A single gunshot is heard before the man comes running back to the SUV. Milwaukee police have not yet said anything about a possible motive.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Cross. The FBI is also assisting with this case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cross, 41, had been a postal worker for more than 18 years. He was also a son, brother, uncle, and father.

Aundre Cross (photo provided by family)

Gov. Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

"Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time."



Services for Cross will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Milwaukee.