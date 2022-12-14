2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous.

The union in Milwaukee says mail carriers are faced with violence almost weekly. The Ron Kania, National Association of Letter Carriers president, said it has become more dangerous in the last four months. He isn't sure why mail carriers are being targeted, but he wants to stop.

The holidays are the "peak season" in the postal service. It's the busiest time of the year for those who deliver mail.

"It’s a difficult time working long hours, working at nighttime, early in the morning," said Kania.

The stress of the job has been made all more difficult after tragedy struck in Milwaukee. Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail near 65th and Lancaster.

"When I first heard the news, obviously, it was a shock," said Kania. "Complete shock."

Surveillance shows a silver Audi SUV pulling up. When a man gets out, you hear a single gunshot before the SUV drives away.

"It’s difficult, and right now, it’s a scary time for many people," said Kania. "It’s probably every week, every other week, someone’s getting assaulted or attempted robbery."

On Nov. 18 around 2 p.m., Milwaukee police said a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint near Hoyt and Medford.

Days later, blue USPS drop boxes in Shorewood at the main post office and another just down the street were emptied out. Shorewood police started investigating when four people came in saying checks had been altered.

On Dec. 7 around 3 p.m., another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the Riverwest neighborhood near Bremen and Auer.

"People are definitely concerned," said Kania. "There’s no doubt about it."

Those who deliver the mail are asking for a little help to stay safe.

Aundre Cross (photo provided by family); vehicle wanted in 65th and Lancaster shooting; USPS vehicle at scene

"We look out for our customers," said Kania. "Our customers look out for us."

As of Wednesday, Dec. 14, no arrests have been made in Cross' homicide. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.