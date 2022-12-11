Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.

"He can’t watch his kids open presents on Christmas," said Corneisha Mitchell, Cross' niece. "That’s extremely hard. It’s Earth-shattering."

On Sunday afternoon, Cross' family gathered around a home near 65th and Lancaster, holding onto each other near the spot Cross was shot and killed.

"Aundre’s a good person, and he doesn’t deserve this, doesn’t deserve this at all," said Cornelius Mitchell, Cross' brother. "He prays for everyone. Always smiles, he’s a good person. We do not deserve this."

Milwaukee police said Cross was delivering mail Friday afternoon when he was killed. Surveillance video shows a silver Audi SUV pulls up. A man gets out and walks off camera. A single gunshot is heard before the man comes running back to the SUV.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Cross.

"Hopefully, whomever done this, justice will take care of itself," said Cornelius Mitchell. "We don’t deserve this as a family."

Cross' family is hoping an arrest happens soon. They know it wasn't just his route he didn't finish that day. He never got to finish his last conversation with his mom.

"He was actually talking to his mother while this happened," said Kelsey Johnson, family friend. "That was the most heart-wrenching thing I heard."

Milwaukee police have not yet said anything about a possible motive.

The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service are also assisting with this case.