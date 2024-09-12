Attack near Milwaukee's Bradley Tech; adults hurt, teens arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police say a group of juveniles physically attacked three adults on Wednesday in an elder abuse incident. One of the adults was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Three teenagers were arrested, and police are looking for more suspects and witnesses.



A massive brawl in Walker's Point lands one elderly man in the hospital and several teens in jail.

Video of the assault is sparking outrage in the community as it makes the rounds on social media, with several viewers sending FOX6 the video.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, after Bradley Tech students were let out.

It happened in an alley near 1st and National across from a McDonald's.

Social media video showed multiple students assaulting two men in their 60s. One ended up bloodied and hospitalized.

So far, there's no confirmed story on how the incident started, but police have arrested three teens and are planning to charge them teens. Police are looking to arrest more.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, community members were out rallying for accountability and respect. FOX6 spoke to the son of one of the victims.

"It’s a lack of care, a lack of accountability, holding people accountable. If it was your situation, your father, parent, whatever the case may be, what would you do?" asked Felipe Martinez.

Martinez also says situations like this happen more than they should.

He says it's an issue falling on teens, parents, teachers, leaders, and law enforcement to put a stop to it.

FOX6 reached out to Milwaukee Public Schools, and received a statement saying this did not happen on the campus nor during school hours.

Information from MPD

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 63-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 62-year-old victim and a 53-year-old victim were medically treated at the scene.

Police say two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male have been taken into custody, and they are looking for more suspects.

Milwaukee police are requesting help in identifying all the individuals, including witnesses, involved.

Police went on to say that the "behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane."

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification. The victims have my prayers for a speedy recovery.

"Those responsible for the attacks must be held strictly accountable. I have spoken to police about this matter, and they tell me arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

"It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency."