Ascent Milwaukee luxury apartment arson attempt, tenant arrested

Police are investigating an arson at one of Milwaukee's newest high-rise buildings. Investigators say someone tried setting an apartment at the Ascent building on fire.

It happened Sunday afternoon, June 11 on the 24th floor.

No one was injured. A tenant was arrested.

"It’s crazy nice," said Garth Macey, tenant.

At Kilbourn and Van Buren, one Milwaukee's newest luxury buildings draws a lot of attention.

"Going up on the 25th floor, it’s breathtaking views," said Macey.

On Sunday, it drew attention for the wrong reasons.

"I noticed that the doors were closed that lead us in from our hallway into our elevators," said Kara Sorenson, tenant.

First responders were called to Ascent around 12:30 p.m. Investigators say a 39-year-old man tried setting a unit on fire, which caused a lot of smoke.

"Heard the sirens, came downstairs and just saw the fire department outside," said Sorenson.

Tenants got an email from the building management saying "...items in the apartment were set up to start a fire, but alarms were triggered." It went on to explain the building has never previously had an issue with the long-term resident who was arrested. And the man "...will be excluded from access to the community."

A tenant said they watched as a large skillet with aerosol cans was removed by firefighters. They said they're glad the situation wasn't any worse.

"It’s good they caught the guy before it’s too late," said Macey. "You think, how did somebody get by with all of this?"

Ascent management sent this statement to FOX6:

"An incident did occur in our building on Sunday, 6/11, involving both the fire and police departments. It appears a resident attempted to start a fire in their kitchen, which resulted in smoke but no fire. The alarm system was activated, and the fire department was dispatched. There was no actual fire incident, and no one was harmed. We don’t know why the resident would have acted in this manner but it’s our understanding that charges are being filed. We are cooperating with the authorities fully and have been in contact with them regularly since the incident took place. We are deeply grateful to the property team and the rapid response from the local Fire Department."