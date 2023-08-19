Irish Fest Run/Walk juvenile arthritis fundraiser raises $58K+

article

The Arthritis Foundation's 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest started the Milwaukee festivities to raised funds Saturday, Aug. 19.

More than one million people in Wisconsin have arthritis.

"I’ve been Living with arthritis since 1982," said Deserae Constantineau. "Diagnosed when I was 7 years old."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Diagnosed as a child, this year, Constantineau was an adult honoree. She said she appreciates the awareness the Arthritis Foundation's 5K Run/Walk spreads for juvenile arthritis.

"If I can give back in any way to an organization that has helped me so much through the years, it’s an easy decision," Constantineau said.

The Arthritis Foundation's 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest

Runner Michelle Catalano told FOX6 News she picked the run specifically because the cause hits close to home.

"I know a child that has arthritis, so kind of close to my heart," she said. "Definitely that plays a part of it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The money raised will go directly to funding Wisconsin arthritis programs like M.A.S.H – "Make Arthritis Stop Hurting" – a camp in the Wisconsin Dells for kids with arthritis.

"That’s a real important one because when kids have arthritis, a lot of times with the medication we have today, you can’t see their pain as much, but they’re feeling it," said Constantineau. "They may walk slower, have a limp, and so you go to camp, and everybody knows what you’re going through."

Irish Fest 2023

The run's finish line kicked off the Milwaukee Irish Fest fun.

"Which is fantastic because they’ll hear us speak. They’ll learn that kids get arthritis, too," said Constantineau. "They’ll have a good time supporting a good cause, and you get into Irish fest for free."

Runners who participated in this year's race raised over $58,000 for The Arthritis Foundation.

Run/Walk to Irish Fest on FOX6 WakeUp

There was also a post-race celebration and awards for the top three male and female finishers.