Appleton and Keefe shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in a shooting near Appleton and Keefe on Friday night, March 24.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.