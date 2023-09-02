Apple & Sunflower Fest in Colgate returns, activities for all ages

article

The fourth annual Apple & Sunflower Fest returned in Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The sunflower maze, apple orchards and fun took over Basse's Taste of Country farm.

"There’s a lot fun things here at the farm," said manager Sarah Basse. "The first year was just a sunflower maze and the apples, and then throughout we kind of added more of an experience to have you enjoy the whole day here."

This year, Basse decided to move the event's date up after crops, like lavender, bloomed earlier in season due to Wisconsin's drought.

"They were about two weeks earlier than normal, but it was beautiful out here when they were blooming," said Basse. "Now you can pick them, and they have that fragrance smell that’s really awesome."

The sunflowers came in shorter than expected, too.

"They’re a little shorter than normal, but they’re still blooming really great," Basse said.

Despite Basse's concern, guests enjoyed the petals blooming at their peak.

"It’s a lovely day, it’s a lovely place," said Lillian Donnelly. "The selection of sunflowers is great – the zinnias, the apples. I can’t wait to go home and make some apple crisp."

The festival runs through Sept. 9.

For more information on the times and days the public can visit the fest, go to the Basse's Farms website.