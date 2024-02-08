62nd and Bobolink shooting; Milwaukee man not guilty, jury finds

article

A jury found Antwuan Scott of Milwaukee not guilty at trial in connection with a 2023 shooting.

Prosecutors accused Scott of shooting the brother of the mother of his child near 62nd and Bobolink, charging him with first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.

Case details

Police responded around 7 p.m. on June 27, 2023. Officers found a 21-year-old had been shot in the leg.

Prosecutors alleged Scott showed up at the home of the mother of his child, and there was an argument between the two. At one point, a criminal complaint said Scott got out of a Jeep and started shooting. The woman's brother was hit in the leg, and his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. She said he told her "Antwuan" had just shot him, according to the complaint.

Investigators found 26 spent 9mm casings on the ground at the scene, along with three .380 "Speer" spent casings.

The complaint said the victim's girlfriend said the victim had a .380 pistol that was in her purse. Prosecutors said the location of the 9mm casings was consistent with where witnesses said Scott was shooting from, while the location of the .380 casings was consistent with a round found in the gun located in the victim's girlfriend's purse.

The complaint said a home in the area was hit by gunfire twice.