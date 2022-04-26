Kenosha Anthony Huber memorial request tabled by parks commission

article

The Kenosha Parks Commission on Monday, April 25 tabled a request to place a memorial marker for Anthony Huber in Anderson Park.

Huber, 26, was one of two men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020.

The request for the memorial marker, to be placed at a tree, was made by Huber's girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, the commission's meeting agenda shows.

The motion to table the request was made citing the potential impact on a pending lawsuit. Tabling the request requires that the item be voted upon before it can reappear on a future commission agenda; as a result, the commission is taking no action on its request.

Public comment was allowed during Monday's hearing.

Rittenhouse, following a November 2021 trial, was found not guilty on all counts stemming from the August 2020 shootings. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum were killed. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot and wounded.

The shootings unfolded during a night of protests and unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

