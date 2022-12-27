Milwaukee Capitol Drive reckless driving crash caught on camera -- again

Less than two weeks after a close-call crash caught on camera, footage from outside a laundromat on Capitol Drive shows a second crash in nearly the same spot.

FOX6 found a light pole down at the scene Tuesday, Dec. 27, two days after the second crash.

"You see a lot of cars flying past here quite a bit, and it doesn’t take long in the city, unfortunately, to see some reckless driving," said Jason Dodge, owner of Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat near 79th and Capitol.

At the Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat, Dodge has a front-and-center view.

"Everybody that’s driving around is kind of seeing it, and that’s why we’re getting fed up with it," said Dodge.

He can watch as reckless driving spins out of control.

"The ‘no parking’ sign is laying right here," said Dodge.

The laundromat was closed on Christmas, but just after 7 a.m., the cameras were rolling.

"It looked like they were traveling at a high rate of speed," said Dodge. "Somehow ended up on the curb, took out the light pole, the ‘no parking’ sign and then just did a 180, right in the street."

As far as Dodge could tell, no one was hurt.

On Dec. 12, cameras caught another crash in just about the same spot.

"That one was really scary, and we’re really counting our blessings on that one because it could’ve been way worse," said Dodge.

Dodge said an employee was out sweeping when a driver lost control. That driver was cited for OWI, police said.

"I think if it weren’t for that tree out there, that car hit the tree midair, and it landed on its roof," said Dodge. "I think it slowed down the momentum, and she was able to get out of the way, so we’re all good there, but she’s pretty shaken up."

Dodge asked that drivers watch their speed to stop the cycle of reckless driving before the next crash harms more than signs and poles.

"I mean, cars should stay in the streets," said Dodge. "Now, we have to think about those things because we have to keep everybody safe."

After what he’s seen outside his laundromat, Dodge said he’s considering adding extra safety measures.