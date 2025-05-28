Animals seized from Milwaukee home; man charged again after conviction

The Brief A Milwaukee man previously convicted for animal neglect has been charged again. Prosecutors charged 49-year-old Larry McAdoo, accusing him of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards. Investigators seized more than a dozen animals from his home near 9th and Hadley.



Alligators, goats, dozens of dogs – in 2023, a Milwaukee man was convicted of several counts of animal neglect.

Prosecutors say he had more than 100 animals at his home. On Friday, May 23, he was charged again.

What we know:

Investigators seized more than a dozen animals from a home near 9th and Hadley again on Friday. Prosecutors charged 49-year-old Larry McAdoo, accusing him of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

Larry McAdoo

Police were responding to an assault complaint on May 23. When they got to the home, officers smelled urine and feces. Investigators found nine dogs, three birds and a rabbit running loose, all with soiled food, feces and urine.

It's not the first time.

The backstory:

In 2022, police seized more than 100 animals, including 25 dogs, turtles, birds, alligators and a goat from the same home.

McAdoo was convicted in 2023.

The judge said he was not allowed to have animals for a year.

Local perspective:

Animal advocates want stricter laws when it comes to repeat offenders.

Megan Jordan and Janelle Westbrook are the directors for Second Chance Animals of Greater Milwaukee. The rescue isn't directly involved with McAdoo's case, but advocates for animals neglected or abused.

"There are so many of them, and you can’t exactly track [them] easily," Westbrook said. "So everyone that adopts dogs – at all the rescues, all the shelters has somewhere, they can go and say, ‘oh, this person has a history.’ Right now, we don’t have that."

They say state animal abuse laws are vague and don't require follow-ups when it comes to repeat offenders.

"It is heartbreaking, but it happens a lot more than what people think, unfortunately," said co-director Megan Jordan. "It is very subjective, and repeat offenders can go get another animal the next day. So I feel like more monitoring in that aspect."

McAdoo's bond was set at $5,000. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 13.

What you can do:

If you think there is a facility or person operating without a license, there is a complaint you can fill out with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture .