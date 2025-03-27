Amtrak removes railcars from service after discovering corrosion

The Brief Concerns over corrosion are causing disruptions to Amtrak routes between Milwaukee and Chicago. Amtrak said it has removed several Horizon railcars after an inspection uncovered corrosion in some of the equipment. The most up-to-date arrival and departure times are available on Amtrak.com.



Concerns over corrosion have disrupted several Amtrak routes – including service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Amtrak issued a statement. It says in part that it removed "several Horizon railcars" after an inspection uncovered corrosion in some of the equipment.

Corrosion concerns

What we know:

Normally, the train station at Mitchell International Airport is bustling with activity. However, it was usually quiet on Thursday morning, March 27 as reduced service affected hundreds of people who use rail to travel between Milwaukee and Chicago.

What they're saying:

"In compliance with federal requirements and its ongoing commitment to safety, Amtrak routinely inspects its railcars and locomotives. We discovered corrosion in several Horizon railcars and, while working with the manufacturer, decided to remove the equipment from service after learning of additional areas of concern from intensive inspections of multiple cars," Amtrak said.

The removal of this equipment from service will affect services on several routes – including Downeaster, Hiawatha, Borealis, and Amtrak Cascades.

Some trains, such as the Downeaster, will operate with fewer cars, while other services will be provided substitute transportation until a long-term plan is developed.

What you can do:

The most up-to-date arrival and departure times are available on Amtrak.com, their free mobile app or by text or phone at 1-877-231-9448 to speak with an Amtrak Customer Care Specialist.