American Family Field lights display closed due to wind damage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
"Magic of Lights" at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - The Magic of Lights display at American Family Field is closed Thursday night, Dec. 16 due to damage caused by high winds overnight.

In a tweet, the Milwaukee Brewers said tickets for Thursday night's entry can be exchanged; anyone who had tickets should check their email for information.

Visit the Magic of Lights website for additional dates.

According to the National Weather Service, overnight wind gusts peaked at 63 mph in Milwaukee and as high as 66 mph in other parts of southeastern Wisconsin.

WEC Energy Group President and CEO Kevin Fletcher estimated Thursday afternoon that as many as 150,000 customers were impacted by a power outage at some point, though the vast majority have since seen service restored.

