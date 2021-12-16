Top wind gusts in Wisconsin reported to National Weather Service
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has been tracking reports of the top wind gusts throughout Wisconsin.
From the highest wind gust in Pleasant Prairie, below is a list of the top reports in the state.
- Wisconsin Rapids, 69 mph
- Eau Claire, 67 mph
- Sheboygan, 66 mph
- Spring Green, 66 mph
- Howards Grove, 66 mph
- Pleasant Prairie, 64 mph
- Milwaukee, 63 mph
- Racine, 63 mph
- Bagley, 63 mph
- Viroqua, 62 mph
- Viola, 62 mph
- Cudahy, 60 mph
- Fond du Lac, 60 mph
- Platteville, 60 mph
- Ashwaubenon, 60 mph
- Lone Rock, 60 mph
- Dickeyville, 60 mph
- Fond du Lac, 60 mph
- Butler, 58 mph
- Oshkosh, 58 mph
- Merrill, 55 mph
- Mosinee, 55 mph
- La Crosse 54 mph
- French Island, 52 mph
- Antigo, 52 mph
- Appleton, 51 mph
- Manitowoc, 51 mph
- Waupaca, 51
- Lancaster, 50 mph
- Black River Falls, 43 mph
- Rhinelander, 43 mph
- Stevens Point, 39 mph
This is developing.
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" AJ Waterman on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" AJ Waterman on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
Advertisement