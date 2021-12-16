Top wind gusts in Wisconsin reported to National Weather Service

article

The National Weather Service has been tracking reports of the top wind gusts throughout Wisconsin.

From the highest wind gust in Pleasant Prairie, below is a list of the top reports in the state.

Wisconsin Rapids, 69 mph

Eau Claire, 67 mph

Sheboygan, 66 mph

Spring Green, 66 mph

Howards Grove, 66 mph

Pleasant Prairie, 64 mph

Milwaukee, 63 mph

Racine, 63 mph

Bagley, 63 mph

Viroqua, 62 mph

Viola, 62 mph

Cudahy, 60 mph

Fond du Lac, 60 mph

Platteville, 60 mph

Ashwaubenon, 60 mph

Lone Rock, 60 mph

Dickeyville, 60 mph

Fond du Lac, 60 mph

Butler, 58 mph

Oshkosh, 58 mph

Merrill, 55 mph

Mosinee, 55 mph

La Crosse 54 mph

French Island, 52 mph

Antigo, 52 mph

Appleton, 51 mph

Manitowoc, 51 mph

Waupaca, 51

Lancaster, 50 mph

Black River Falls, 43 mph

Rhinelander, 43 mph

Stevens Point, 39 mph

This is developing.

