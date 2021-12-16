Expand / Collapse search

Top wind gusts in Wisconsin reported to National Weather Service

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has been tracking reports of the top wind gusts throughout Wisconsin. 

From the highest wind gust in Pleasant Prairie, below is a list of the top reports in the state.

  • Wisconsin Rapids, 69 mph
  • Eau Claire, 67 mph
  • Sheboygan, 66 mph
  • Spring Green, 66 mph
  • Howards Grove, 66 mph
  • Pleasant Prairie, 64 mph
  • Milwaukee, 63 mph
  • Racine, 63 mph
  • Bagley, 63 mph
  • Viroqua, 62 mph
  • Viola, 62 mph
  • Cudahy, 60 mph
  • Fond du Lac, 60 mph
  • Platteville, 60 mph
  • Ashwaubenon, 60 mph
  • Lone Rock, 60 mph
  • Dickeyville, 60 mph
  • Fond du Lac, 60 mph
  • Butler, 58 mph
  • Oshkosh, 58 mph
  • Merrill, 55 mph
  • Mosinee, 55 mph
  • La Crosse 54 mph
  • French Island, 52 mph
  • Antigo, 52 mph
  • Appleton, 51 mph
  • Manitowoc, 51 mph
  • Waupaca, 51
  • Lancaster, 50 mph
  • Black River Falls, 43 mph
  • Rhinelander, 43 mph
  • Stevens Point, 39 mph

This is developing.

