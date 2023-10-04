American Family Field funding, poll sheds light on public support

The Wisconsin Assembly will hold a public hearing Thursday, Oct. 5 on the proposed use of tax funds for American Family Field repairs.

It's part of the $600 million pitch to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.

"I think it would be a good investment because they are going to get their money back tenfold," said Shorewood resident Dianna Johnson. "People are going to go to the baseball game. And sometimes you need a change."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I personally don’t think so, because it’s already pretty fancy over there, at least in my opinion when I went," said Mary Riley, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student. "I feel there could be better uses for the money, like for schools or the roads."

The Assembly Republican game plan would have the state pay $400 million, roughly $13-20 million per year. It would tap into a share of the income tax that comes to the state from Major League Baseball. The Brewers would add about $140 million of their own money. The sticking point would be the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, which would be on the hook for up to $200 million over the course of the lease.

American Family Field

"It's been part of our culture, so to lose that would be devastating to our community, as we believe we are a tier one city. You can’t lose a Major League Baseball team," said the Home Crew Coalition's Omar Shaikh. "Let’s take into consideration the economic impact that this has – $2.5 billion of economic impact that the Brewers have brought our community. Thousands of people who have been hired. You know, a lot of employees."

VISIT Milwaukee and MMAC commissioned a new poll. It found two-thirds of voters want the governor and legislature to work together to solve a funding shortfall at American Family Field.

The poll said "there is a proposal in the state Legislature to cover this shortfall with a combination of funding from the state of Wisconsin, the regional Stadium District, and the Brewers organization jointly paying for these improvements." Fifty-eight percent of respondents supported that, though the question made no mention that the city and county would also pay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"You can’t really call this a poll. This is more of a press release," Dan Adams, director of Milwaukee Works, said. "This is really just a puff piece. It’s more of a press release, as it were, to try to bolster some support for what is a failing project."

Last month, Public Policy Polling surveyed people just in Milwaukee County, asking: "Generally speaking, do you support or oppose tax money being used to pay for improvements to the Brewers baseball stadium, sometimes called a stadium subsidy?" It found 56% opposed the use of tax dollars for stadium improvements.

Support, 25%

Oppose, 56%

Not sure, 19%

American Family Field

The same poll also asked: "Would you be more likely or less likely to support a stadium subsidy if the tax money came from the state of Wisconsin overall rather than just Milwaukee County, or would it not make a difference?" It found 59% of Milwaukee County would be more likely to support if the tax money came from the state overall, rather than just the county