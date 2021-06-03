Amber Alert suspect in custody; charged with 3 counts

article

Darrell Harbour, the Milwaukee man that sparked an Amber Alert in early April, has been arrested and charged, according to court documents.

Harbour, 36, has been charged with three counts following the April 4 incident in which he shot the mother of his children and fled the scene with his two young daughters.

He is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse) and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) in regard to both children.

According to a criminal complaint, Harbour was in the car with the mother of his children when they had an argument about infidelity. Harbour allegedly punched the victim as she sat holding one of her children. Harbour reached for his gun and the two "tussled" with the gun, as Harbour was holding the other child, the complaint states.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in the arm and demanded Harbour drive her to the hospital.

In an interview with police, the victim said Harbour dropped her off across the street from the hospital. As she crossed the street leaving a blood trail, he fled with the two children, Winter, 2, and Safari, 1.

An Amber Alert was issued around 5 p.m. that day. The children were found safe at relatives' home around 10 p.m. after they realized there was a warning out for their safety and contacted police.

The relatives told police Harbour had dropped them off at the house and said he "was acting completely normally [sic] and they did not think anything seemed off about him."

Police located Harbour's vehicle and found a bullet hole in the interior side of the car door and bloodstains on the passenger seat.

Court documents show Harbour was arrested on May 17, but police have not provided any information regarding his arrest.

He made his preliminary hearing on May 27 with a cash bond set for $50,000. He is due back in court on June 15.