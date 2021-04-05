Suspect in Amber Alert still at large, 2 toddlers safe

Two young siblings who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been safely located and their mother is recovering after she was shot in Milwaukee.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Darrell Harbour, 36, shot and injured the children's mother, then fled in the victim's vehicle with the children.

The 20-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

The warning for the endangered children was issued about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Winter, 2, and Safari Harbour, 1, were brought into Milwaukee Police Department District 7 last night, according to a release by police Monday, April 5.

Advertisement

Authorities canceled the Amber Alert about 11 p.m. after the children were located. Details on how the siblings were found or their conditions have not been released.

Harbour remains at large.

Harbour could be in a 2007 Chevy Impala sedan, maroon in color, with license plate number AHA-8816.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Associated Press contributed to this report.