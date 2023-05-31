Amber Alert: Milwaukee man, 1-year-old girl sought by police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in the area of 50th and Meinecke in Milwaukee.

Khennedy was last seen with Khijuan Parker, 29, in an unknown mode of travel.

Khijuan Parker is described as a male, Black, 5'10" tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Parker's hair is braided to the back with a zig zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, with blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans, yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy Parker, age 1, is described as a female, Black, 2' tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She has a scar above her right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing only a diaper.

If you have information that could help locate these two, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 with any information.