AMBER ALERT: Milwaukee boy taken at gunpoint near 62nd and Hustis

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee boy, who authorities say was abducted at gunpoint in Milwaukee.

Jamal White was outside his residence in the area of 62nd and Hustis in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, when he was taken at gunpoint and placed into a white Jeep Renegade SUV, with an unknown license plate.

Police described White as four feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

There are few details about the suspect, who is described as a male, Black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask.

He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone coming in contact with, or has information regarding Jamal, should call 911 or Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).