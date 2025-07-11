Amber Alert: Milwaukee boy taken at gunpoint near 61st and Hustis

article

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee boy. Jamal White was last seen near 61st and Hustis on Friday night. Police said someone in a white Jeep Renegade took him at gunpoint.



An Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Jamal White of Milwaukee. Police said he was taken at gunpoint outside his home near 61st and Hustis on Friday, July 11.

Jamal White missing

What they're saying:

White is described as 4 feet tall and 80 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

MPD said he was taken at gunpoint and placed into a white Jeep Renegade with an unknown license plate around 7 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was described as a male, Black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask.

Suspect vehicle in Amber Alert for Jamal White

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jamal White's whereabouts should call 911 or Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Doorbell camera video

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained doorbell camera video from the neighborhood where White was last seen.

That video shows a child, who matches the police description of White, riding a bicycle. It also shows a white SUV that matches the police description of the suspect's vehicle.

It shows the child on the bicycle riding out of the frame. The white SUV then turns around and drives in the child's direction. Off-camera, screams can be heard shortly after.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.