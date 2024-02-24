Alpine Valley sex crime case, 18-year-old sentenced to probation

article

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to probation after a civil lawsuit alleged he had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl at Alpine Valley.

Fintan St. Clair, who was a minor when the lawsuit was filed, pleaded guilty in January to felony child enticement and misdemeanor exposure. Court records show two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

As part of his probation sentence, St. Clair is to serve one year in the Walworth County Jail with work release privileges for nine months of that term.

Case details

The civil lawsuit alleged St. Clair, an Alpine Valley employee at the time, raped a 12-year-old girl at the property in February 2022. He was not convicted of sexual assault; while accused, the charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to court documents, the girl was at the resort with her sisters for snowboarding instructions. A criminal complaint alleges St. Clair coerced the girl into his car and kissed her. Investigators said he drove her to a remote area of the property where sexual acts took place.

The victim claimed the unsecured area, which lacked lighting and video surveillance, was used by employees for smoking and drinking – and on at least one occasion, a sexual assault. Investigators said the girl's sister eventually found her in St. Clair's vehicle using an app.