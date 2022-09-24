Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23.

The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on State Highway 33 and the SUV was on the northbound I-41 off-ramp. The SUV pulled forward onto State Highway 33 and didn't see the motorcycle – which then hit the driver's side of the SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said the motorcycle operator, an Allenton man in his 30s, had a serious head injury but was conscious. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and is in stable condition.

The motorcycle passenger, a West Bend woman in her 30s, sustained what the sheriff's office believed to be a leg injury. She, too, was later taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Both the man and woman are expected to survive. The driver of the SUV, a Dodge county woman in her 50s, was not hurt and remained at the scene during the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of State Highway 33 on the I-41 overpass were closed for around three hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Allenton Fire and Rescue, West Bend Fire and Rescue, and a passing Lifestar Ambulance also assisted at the scene.