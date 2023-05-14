Lac du Flambeau ATV accident, Menomonee Falls boy hospitalized

An 11-year-old Menomonee Falls boy suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV accident in Lac du Flambeau, and members of the community are rallying around him and his family.

Students at North Middle School and Menomonee Falls High School organized spirit days, wearing red and blue in support of Jaxxen Kane. His family said those kind, yet simple gestures are just the medicine they need.

"Inside, you know, my heart is broken," said Laura Krier.

Inside the Children's Hospital in Marshfield, Mother's Day meant so much more to Laura Krier.

"I'm just really trying to be strong for him, 'cause I know I need to be there for him," said Krier.

Jaxxen Kane

Her son, Jaxxen, remained sedated Sunday, May 14, eight days after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Lac du Flambeau, where he climbed aboard an ATV, accidentally hit the throttle and crashed it into a tree.

"Seeing your child in a lot of pain is something no one ever dreams of going through," said Dan Kane, father.

His parents described the 11-year-old who lives with Down syndrome as a bundle of joy, always full of energy and quick with a smile. He isn't afraid to move for the camera or a crowd.

Jaxxen Kane

After the accident, any movement is improvement in his recovery.

"He's twitching in his wrist a little bit," said Kane. "The surgeons come back in and see this, and it's almost a surprised look on their face."

With Jaxxen hospitalized, friends and family are sending support from afar, raising money for medical expenses and sharing photos and videos on a dedicated Facebook page.

"Obviously, with us being 2.5 hours away, they can't do the meal train for us, so they're showing it in so many other positive ways that will be able to help," said Ross Krier, Jaxxen's stepfather.

Jaxxen Kane

Jaxxen's family is holding onto faith with hope they'll make more memories soon.

"A lot of people have asked what to do, and the power of prayer, so far, has been one of the biggest components for Jaxxen," said Ross Krier.

Surgeons removed a bone from Jaxxen's skull to allow his brain to swell. He's set for a brain MRI Monday which could clarify the next steps in his recovery.