Kenosha County aerial traffic enforcement planned once again

The Wisconsin State Patrol intends to use aerial enforcement on I-94 in Kenosha County Friday, July 7 to enhance public safety efforts.

It's the second time in recent weeks that I-94 has been patrolled from the sky in Kenosha County. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly not simply to stop or cite drivers, but to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws. This includes the air as it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively.

The Air Support Unit will be there if weather permits. The Wisconsin State Patrol planned aerial enforcement in both Croix and Dane County, as well.