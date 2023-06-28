Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement; 3 counties targeted

article

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

A news release says weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. Officials say from the air, it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly not simply to stop or cite drivers, but to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.