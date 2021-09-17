Motorist safety program: Milwaukee police, Advance Auto Parts team up

Advance Auto Parts and Milwaukee police unveiled a new program on Friday, Sept. 17 designed to increase safety among motorists in Milwaukee.

The store team for the Advance Auto Parts at 23rd and North in Milwaukee donated $2,500 in gift cards to Milwaukee police. When a police officer pulls over a motorist, he or she may issue a $10 gift card to motorists instead of writing a ticket or equipment citation -- to encourage residents to safely repair vehicle headlights, taillights, or other minor issues.

"This is an engagement way that MPD can play a part in working with our community to have safer driving and to ensure that our community understands that we are a partner in safety in regards to the city of Milwaukee," said Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

A representative for Advance Auto Parts said this is company's way of giving back to the community. Motorists receiving a gift card may use the card at any Advance location in Milwaukee, throughout Wisconsin or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com.