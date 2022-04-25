Acid attack on Latino man: Milwaukee man on trial, accused of hate crime

A trial began on Monday, April 25 for a Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face.

64-year-old Clifton Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury in a case being prosecuted as a hate crime.

Clifton Blackwell

Blackwell is accused of confronting Mahud Villalaz outside of a restaurant – and throwing acid in his face after allegedly making racially-charged remarks. This incident happened in November 2019.

Villalaz was taken to St. Mary's Hospital Burn Center for second-degree burns to his face, cheek, neck, and injuries to his left eye. A PH test revealed, "an acidic substance" caused the injuries. Police said his clothing was also burned by the acidic substance.

Villalaz told investigators he went to a restaurant at 13th and Cleveland that night. He said he parked in front of the restaurant and began walking towards the entrance when Blackwell approached -- telling Villalaz that he could not park there due to the nearby bus stop. Prosecutors said Blackwell asked Villalaz, "Why did you invade my country?" and "Why don't you respect my laws?" He then pulled a metal bottle from a bag on his side.

Acid attack on man near 13th and Harrison, Milwaukee

The complaint said Villalaz realized he was parked too close to the bus stop, so he returned to his truck and moved it to a different spot before walking back towards the restaurant. At this point, the complaint said Blackwell engaged the victim again, asking him, "Why did you invade my country?" Blackwell told Villalaz to "Go back -- go back (expletive)," calling Villalaz "an illegal."



Villalaz said he responded by calling Blackwell "a racist (expletive)," informing Blackwell that "everyone comes from somewhere first."

Blackwell then threw liquid from the container into Villalaz's face, the complaint said. He ran into the restaurant for help.

Acid attack near 13th and Harrison

The complaint said a search warrant was executed at Blackwell's home, and investigators found "muriatic acid, Kleen-Out sulfuric acid, Kleen-Out drain opener (100% lye), and Parkerizing cleaner."



Surveillance cameras from the restaurant recorded the attack.