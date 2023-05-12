Accused wrong-way driver; Milwaukee man, 78, now charged

article

A 78-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety – accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 43 on Monday, May 8. The accused is Earl Berry.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a report of a wrong-way driver on southbound I-43 at Keefe Avenue. Several 911 callers indicated the wrong-way vehicle was a black SUV -- and driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The deputy noted the SUV was "partially in lane 1 and partially in the median distress lane in an active construction area," the complaint says. The deputy activated his lights and siren to pull the vehicle over. Moments later, the SUV "was driving straight at (the deputy) but then pulled over completely in the distress lane and stopped," the complaint says. The deputy made contact with the driver, the defendant, "who appeared confused but did admit knowing he was driving the wrong way," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Berry "smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The defendant denied drinking anything that day. There was a bottle of unopened vodka in the defendant's vehicle as well. The defendant did admit to drinking the night before and was drinking until 1 a.m."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wrong-way driver on I-43

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) traffic cameras captured the defendant driving the wrong way for roughly 3 1/2 miles. The complaint says "multiple vehicles had to swerve out of the way or take evasive maneuvers to avoid striking the defendant's vehicle."

Berry was also cited for the following: