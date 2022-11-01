Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond

article

The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.

Milwaukee police announced on Friday, Oct. 28 that Tate was arrested after months of being on the run. A warrant had been issued for Tate's arrest on Feb. 28, court records show -- and he later appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Krystal Tucker, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each.

Krystal Tucker (Photo provided by family)

According to a criminal complaint against Tate, employees said a man was turned away as the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9 pm. The employee told investigators Tate became belligerent. As security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but were turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video.

Shooting at Brownstone Social Lounge, Milwaukee (February 2022)

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times into the doorway.

In court Monday, Tate was given a copy of the complaint and advised of his right to a preliminary hearing. The court also reviewed the complaint – and found probable cause to hold Tate over for further proceedings. Again, that preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8.

