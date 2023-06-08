Open Record: A Streetcar Expansion Desired
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee city leaders say they're facing a financial crisis, but that hasn't stopped them from pursuing a major expansion of the Hop streetcar. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the emails that detail a $350 million plan to expand the streetcar to Fiserv Forum and beyond. Bryan walks us through the status of the Hop including ridership, expansion costs, and availability of federal dollars. You'll hear about those thousands of emails obtained through an open records request and the expansion plan you likely didn't know was being discussed among city leaders.
