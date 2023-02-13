Expand / Collapse search

91st and Appleton shooting; man wounded, no arrests

91st and Appleton shooting, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 11 near 91st and Appleton. It happened at approximately 11:14 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.