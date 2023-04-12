83° Milwaukee record high, 'feels glorious'

A new record high of 83° was set in Milwaukee Wednesday, April 12. People soaked up the summer-like temperatures at ice cream shops, golf courses and places like Bradford Beach, which was packed.

The day at Bradford Beach brought babies and brawn.

"It just feels so glorious," said Hannah Schires.

Bradford Beach

"All of our friends are out here," said Cole Moorhead. "We’re playing some football, volleyball. We’re getting active. Summer heat."

The summer-like heat couldn't be beaten.

"I have to work at 4," said Caden Forknife. "I’m crunching time right now."

"Obviously, winter is not the most likable time in Wisconsin," said Schires. "Weather like this makes it so rewarding."

Bradford Beach



Sunkissed beach lovers weren’t the only ones soaking up the day.

"We’re out and about, golfing," said Jack Reed. "I can’t complain about it."

Reed saw the forecast and grabbed his clubs.

"Buried away in the basement," said Reed. "I had to go on a hunt last night."

Brown Deer Park

Golfers from Marquette University High School had their clubs dusted off. Joe Fenceroy focused on form at Brown Deer Park.

"It’s a beautiful day just to enjoy the sunshine and be on spring break with my teammates, getting ready for golf season," said Fenceroy. "I couldn’t ask for anything better."

Brown Deer Park

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students said they went to class Wednesday morning and then rushed to the beach as fast as they could.