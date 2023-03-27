76th and Good Hope shooting; 5 men wounded

An investigation is underway after five men were shot and wounded Monday morning, March 27 near Prime Social Restaurant & Bar – located near 76th and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 30-year-old Oak Creek man arrived at the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 44-year-old Milwaukee man were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.