76th and Good Hope shooting; 5 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after five men were shot and wounded Monday morning, March 27 near Prime Social Restaurant & Bar – located near 76th and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.
Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 30-year-old Oak Creek man arrived at the hospital for non-fatal injuries.
A 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 44-year-old Milwaukee man were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.