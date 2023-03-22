Milwaukee 15th and Concordia shooting, 5 hurt, boy dead, 15-year-old arrested

Milwaukee police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night, March 20 that left a 15-year-old boy dead and five women hurt.

Lights from police and paramedics flashed near 15th and Concordia, illuminating a scene of sadness around 11:30 p.m.

"When is all this going to stop?" said Larry Middleman, who lives nearby. "When something happens like that, I’m not surprised."

Davion Patterson

Surveillance shows a woman running and others scrambling before police arrived.

"It was multiple rounds. I don’t know if they were going back and forth with each other or what," a neighbor said.

Family identified the 15-year-old who was killed as Davion Patterson. A report stated he died in the street. His mother told FOX6 News he was a good kid with a warm heart.

"This neighborhood needs more police protection," said Linda Middleman.

The five women who were hurt – two 22-year-olds from Milwaukee, a 21-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old – were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"It’s been happening every night. Shooting. Shooting. Shooting. Young kids, and it’s really sad, and I think something should be done about this," Linda said. "Something has to be done so the kids don’t get hurt."